Police search for woman who shot boyfriend outside 9th precinct during domestic dispute in Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old woman who shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute outside the 9th precinct.

The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 19) in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about the situation ahead of a promotion ceremony at Wayne County Community College.

“We had a domestic situation happen in the parking lot,” said White. “What we believe right now is that one of the parties was going to the police for assistance and was followed by the other party. The male appears at this time to have been going for some type of assistance, but before he could make it inside of the precinct, he was assaulted by his female domestic partner, where she shot him.”

White continued:

“At some point, after shooting him, she continued the assault by physically assaulting him, and then she fled from the location when the officers and the security personnel got outside. They were focused on getting him the help that he needed by rendering first aid and getting to the hospital, so we’re looking for the suspect.”

The 28-year-old woman fled in a 2014 Ford Fusion, license plate EFA7326.

The victim is expected to survive.

Watch Detroit Police Chief James White speak below