Metro Detroiters went on holiday shopping rush ahead of Thursday’s winter snow storm

Stores would have been crazy busy this week anyway, but when you add in what looks like a nasty winter storm, the rush was on. Everybody knows the days just before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the grocery stores are packed.

Add in a winter storm, and it takes the rush to a new level, even if you have the best assistance.

“The plan is we’re getting up early tomorrow morning and driving to Atlanta for my son’s 30th birthday and my granddaughter for Christmas,” said Greg Shulman. “But I have to make sure that there’s plenty of food for mom while I’m gone because when she’s snowed in, I can’t let her be hungry.”

Laying in supplies so it will be unnecessary to have to deal with the roads like Vanessa Evans, who has such a menu planned for Christmas.

“Christmas Eve is kind of sort of a snacking, chicken wings and eating stuff like that,” said Evans. “On Christmas day, I’m doing sort of international.”

The whole family can hibernate if they have to. It’s not just grocery stores when the snow hits, it will be hardware stores that will be frequent as shovels and salt, and even snow blowers will be in high demand.

“You want to make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle with things like flashlights with extra batteries, snow brush, and ice scraper, portable charger or car charger for your phone,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.