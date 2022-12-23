Michigan State Police, command centers gear up for weekend snowstorm ahead of Christmas holiday

The video coming out of west Michigan was ugly, which is why the Michigan State Police is on standby with extra troopers ready to go if needed.

“We’re going to have extra troopers on standby,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. “We gauge it as it goes.”

It will be a long night in command centers across Metro Detroit like Macomb’s high-tech ops center.

“Really, the thing we really want people to do is to keep an eye on the weather and stay home,” said Director of Emergency Management Brandon Lewis. “We’re looking at 3-7 inches of snow. We’re looking at sustained winds of 20-30mph and gusts of wind up to 50mph. Those are blizzard conditions.”