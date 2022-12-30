Man accused of killing innocent driver while fleeing traffic stop in Dearborn faces homicide charge

An SUV involved in a fatal Dec. 26, 2022, crash at Michigan Avenue and South Gulley Road in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The man accused of killing an innocent driver on Monday while fleeing a traffic stop and causing a crash at an intersection in Dearborn is facing multiple charges, including homicide.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges against Chance Robert Murphy on Friday. The 29-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Dearborn.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and South Gulley Road, which is right at the Dearborn Heights border.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a Ford Econoline van that was speeding on Michigan Avenue, but the driver, later identified as Chance Robert Murphy, didn’t stop.

Dearborn police Cpl. Dan Bartok said the man continued east on Michigan Avenue, entered Dearborn, and crashed into another driver at the intersection with Gulley Road.

The innocent driver, a 61-year-old female from Lincoln Park, was killed in the crash.

Murphy was charged with second-degree homicide, first-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death, and resisting and opposing a police officer.

A judge of the 19th District Court issued Murphy a $500,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

The preliminary exam was scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

