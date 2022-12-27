Dearborn officials investigating fatal 2 car collision caused by driver fleeing police

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place at a traffic intersection on Dearborn’s west side.

According to police, a two-vehicle collision took place at the Michigan Avenue and Gulley Street intersection at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office released that an officer was attempting to stop a Ford Econoline van that was speeding on Michigan Avenue, traveling eastbound. The van drove through a red light at the intersection, striking a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln Park. According to police, the Lincoln Park woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pictures from the scene of a fatal Dec. 26, 2022, crash at Michigan Avenue and South Gulley Road in Dearborn. (WDIV)

The driver of the Ford van fled on foot and was eventually arrested by Dearborn police.

Officials say that there were no passengers in either of the vehicles.

Police are asking for any witnesses of the situation to contact the Dearborn Police Department.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the young woman who lost her life during this senseless incident. Our sheriff deputies and other law enforcement officers sought to provide the highest level of safety in apprehending this driver, who it turns out had a suspended license and several local arrest warrants.” Ed Foxworth, Wayne County -- Dec. 26, 2022

