22º

Local News

Dearborn officials investigating fatal 2 car collision caused by driver fleeing police

Witnesses are asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Dearborn, Wayne County, Local, Crash, Crime, Dearborn Heights, Burger King, Home Depot, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan Avenue, Gulley Street

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place at a traffic intersection on Dearborn’s west side.

According to police, a two-vehicle collision took place at the Michigan Avenue and Gulley Street intersection at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office released that an officer was attempting to stop a Ford Econoline van that was speeding on Michigan Avenue, traveling eastbound. The van drove through a red light at the intersection, striking a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln Park. According to police, the Lincoln Park woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pictures from the scene of a fatal Dec. 26, 2022, crash at Michigan Avenue and South Gulley Road in Dearborn. (WDIV)

The driver of the Ford van fled on foot and was eventually arrested by Dearborn police.

Officials say that there were no passengers in either of the vehicles.

Police are asking for any witnesses of the situation to contact the Dearborn Police Department.

You can listen to Bartok’s full briefing below.

Previous coverage: Innocent driver killed when man fleeing traffic stop causes crash at Dearborn intersection

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter