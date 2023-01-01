38º

Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire

‘Everything I’ve literally worked so hard for is gone’

Megan Woods, Reporter

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning.

The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch.

“Everything I’ve literally worked so hard for is gone,” said Raquel Stratton, the owner of the home.

Stratton has seven kids with another on the way. She got home from her overnight shift early Friday morning and went to bed, but was woken up by her three-year-old son.

“I fell asleep to my son tapping me telling me everything was smokey. I got up and the wall in my living room, I ran out there, and it was completely on fire,” she explained.

The family was able to escape the home, but nothing was left.

Family friend Elexus Scott is gathering community support. People are donating clothes and blankets, anything to help the family get back on their feet.

Scott organized a GoFundMe for Raquel and her family. To donate, visit the fundraiser site by clicking here.

