Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Officials urge people to drive slowly and cautiously, and to use their headlights, if traveling through foggy areas. View our real-time traffic map here.

The dense fog will “continue to expand in coverage” through the morning, the NWS says. It is expected to clear up by the mid-to-late morning.

