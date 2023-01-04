Police still looking for BMW driver who hit, killed Michigan State University student in Oakland County

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are still searching for the driver of a BMW who is accused of fatally hitting a 22-year-old pedestrian in Oakland Township on New Year’s Day.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating the driver who hit Benjamin Kable in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane. Police say at about 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 1, the driver struck Kable in the southbound lane of Rochester Road and then fled the scene.

Kable, a senior at Michigan State University, was pronounced dead at the scene. Originally from Shelby Township, Kable was visiting home for the holidays when the incident occurred.

See more: 22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township

Police believe it was a BMW 3 Series sedan from model years 2016-2018 that struck the man. The vehicle was light in color, either white, gray or silver. The car likely has “damage to its hood and front bumper,” and is “missing the right front grille and a portion of the left front grille,” officials said.

The exact identity of the driver is either unknown or has not been released, but investigators say they believe it was a woman of Asian descent who is in her mid-30s.

It is currently unclear if alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash, either by Kable or by the driver. It is also unclear if Kable was standing or walking in the area when he was struck by the car. The speed limit in that area is 50 mph, officials said.

Investigators are seeking help locating the driver and/or the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up (tips can be anonymous). Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.