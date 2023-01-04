Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Brayla Miles was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 4) in Southfield.
She was last seen wearing a multicolored scarf, a peach shirt, and black pants with black and white shoes.
Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.
|Brayla Miles
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′8″
|Hair
|Braided black
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.