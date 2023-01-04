Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Brayla Miles was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 4) in Southfield.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored scarf, a peach shirt, and black pants with black and white shoes.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Brayla Miles Details Age 15 Height 5′8″ Hair Braided black Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

