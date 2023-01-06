Dearborn police raid home in connection to shooting at undercover officers in Detroit

Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at an unmarked Dearborn police vehicle that almost hit the officer behind the wheel.

That officer was following a stolen car into the city when that shot was fired.

Police have towed away what is believed to be the stolen vehicle.

Officers have detained one person.

Earlier Thursday, Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Eshaun Phillip Blanding, 23, of Detroit, with carjacking a Dearborn man’s car.

He is also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, and one count of possession of a police scanner during a felony.

Blanding was arraigned Thursday afternoon at the 36th District Court and given a $750,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.