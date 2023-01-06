35º

Man accused of firing shots into 27-year-old Oak Park woman’s car in Ferndale

29-year-old Detroit man facing 2 felony charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Bryant Kamin Davis (Ferndale Police Department)

FERNDALE, Mich. – A man is accused of firing shots into a 27-year-old Oak Park woman’s car in Ferndale on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened at 1:51 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 200 block of Leroy Street in Ferndale, according to authorities.

The Oak Park woman went to the Ferndale Police Department and said someone had fired multiple shots into her vehicle while she was driving. Several shots struck the vehicle, but nobody was injured, officials said.

Oakland County prosecutors authorized an arrest warrant, and Bryant Kamin Davis was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

Davis, 29, of Detroit, is charged with assault with intent to murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was arraigned at 43rd District Court.

Davis was given a $250,000 bond, cash/surety.

His next court date is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 12.

