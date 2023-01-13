5 women arrested for stealing from Ulta at Brighton mall; trooper shooting under investigation

Police outside an Ulta store that was targeted by thieves.

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A trooper is on administrative leave after firing his gun during the arrests of five women who had stolen bags of items from the Ulta store at an outdoor mall in Livingston County, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 12) to the Green Oak Village Place outdoor shopping mall near U.S. 23 and Lee Road in Brighton.

Officials said five women had entered the store and were filling bags with merchandise. When troopers arrived, the women fled the store with stolen items -- one on foot and the others in separate vehicles.

According to MSP, one vehicle was driven directly at a trooper who was trying to take one of the women into custody. The trooper fired his weapon, striking the vehicle, but not the driver, authorities said.

The vehicle fled the scene but was stopped after crashing into a building, police said.

All five women were taken into custody and brought to the Livingston County Jail.

Nobody was injured, according to MSP.

Green Oak Township police are investigating the thefts, and Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting.

The trooper who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.