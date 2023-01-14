Community group steps up security after deadly carjacking on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A community group called New Era Detroit is coming together to safely escort employees from businesses to their cars every night.

It comes after a mother was shot and killed in the area on Dec. 28.

“Clearly, we are stepping up in high-traffic areas like gas stations and liquor stores,” said Zeke Williams.

On this cold Friday (Jan. 13) night, Williams and the community group New Era Detroit were at a daycare on Grand River just up the street from where Tracie Golden, 51, was fatally shot in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive.

Police say they’re on the verge of making an arrest.

Employees at Little Scholars Day Care connected with New Era Detroit to help safely escort them from the building to their cars at night.

They are safety patrols, and the group does them around Detroit every night.

“It’s a problem right now,” Williams said. “So opposed to just harping on the problem, saying it is messed up, we got to take action. We need people out here in the community, men, step-up, be more active, be more visible. Coming out with no protection, it does not sit right with us. It is refreshing, especially for women moving around out here, as they are the most vulnerable in our community. It’s important for them to know that at least somebody got their back.”

New Era Detroit said they will be out every night, seven days a week.