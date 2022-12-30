Detroit police release video of suspect in deadly shooting, carjacking

DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car.

Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

Police said first responders rushed her to a local hospital but she did not survive. The suspect is shown on video approaching Golden before revealing a handgun. Police said Golden was shot in the chest.

The suspect stole the keys to Golden’s vehicle, other valuables and fled the scene of the shooting in her charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey. The vehicle has Michigan plate #DYN 1663.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and was wearing a black jacket, gloves and dark-colored shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“I am truly saddened by the senseless murder of Mrs. Golden, she truly represented the best of us. We should all be outraged at the cowardly act that took her from our community,” Detroit Police Chief James White said. “This suspect, and anyone aiding or harboring this individual, will be arrested and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. We will use every available resource to bring justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer.”

