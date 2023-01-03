39º

Local News

Community activists call for action after woman’s murder on Detroit’s west side

‘We need more community efforts to protect our women and children’

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Detroit Shooting, Shooting, Deadly Shooting, Carjacking, Tracie Golden, New Era Detroit, The People’s Action, Sinai Grace Respiratory Therapist

DETROIT – Community activists said more must be done to keep people patronizing those stores safe after a mother was shot and killed last week as she was leaving her neighborhood store in Detroit.

Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Tracie Golden, 51, was fatally shot in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive.

The suspect can be seen on video approaching Golden, who was a mother, wife, and beloved Sinai Grace Respiratory Therapist, before revealing the handgun and stealing her charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey.

The killing has touched a nerve in Detroit, and community activists like New Era Detroit called on liquor stores to provide more security.

New Era members said they’d be out helping women get to their cars in parking lots, and they are not the only ones.

“What can you make of that,” said Jackie Robinson of The People’s Action. “It’s very scary, even me being a woman myself who lives in that community just a couple blocks away from that store.”

Even before the shooting of Golden, The People’s Action was planning on neighborhood patrols in neighborhoods and in parking lots.

“It hits home, but we definitely need to be more vigilant, and we need more community efforts to protect our women and children,” Robinson said.

“We are trying to be proactive,” said Edwardo Carrasquillo of The People’s Action. “We definitely want to catch it in the midst of the act.”Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car.

More: Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter