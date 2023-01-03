Community activists call for action after woman’s murder on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Community activists said more must be done to keep people patronizing those stores safe after a mother was shot and killed last week as she was leaving her neighborhood store in Detroit.

Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Tracie Golden, 51, was fatally shot in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive.

The suspect can be seen on video approaching Golden, who was a mother, wife, and beloved Sinai Grace Respiratory Therapist, before revealing the handgun and stealing her charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey.

The killing has touched a nerve in Detroit, and community activists like New Era Detroit called on liquor stores to provide more security.

New Era members said they’d be out helping women get to their cars in parking lots, and they are not the only ones.

“What can you make of that,” said Jackie Robinson of The People’s Action. “It’s very scary, even me being a woman myself who lives in that community just a couple blocks away from that store.”

Even before the shooting of Golden, The People’s Action was planning on neighborhood patrols in neighborhoods and in parking lots.

“It hits home, but we definitely need to be more vigilant, and we need more community efforts to protect our women and children,” Robinson said.

“We are trying to be proactive,” said Edwardo Carrasquillo of The People’s Action. “We definitely want to catch it in the midst of the act.”Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car.

More: Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect