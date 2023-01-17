11 years ago: Unidentified man found dead in lagoon on Belle Isle

DETROIT – The body of a man was discovered on the north side of Belle Isle 11 years ago.

His body was found on Jan. 18, 2012, wedged against rocks in a lagoon. The lagoon has an inlet from the Detroit River.

Officials describe him as a Black man between the ages of 40 and 60. He is believed to have died in 2011 or 2012 and may have been dead for months before his body was discovered.

He was wearing blue Jeans and a denim jacket with a “BOXX” brand label on the back.

He was also wearing red, white and black Adidas-brand gym shoes that were size 10.5.

He had a rubber medical alert bracelet on his left wrist that read, “do not take blood pressure from this arm.”

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.