19-year-old man wanted in connection to shooting, killing mother on Detroit’s west side arrested

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White announced a murder charge in the death of Tracie Golden.

White says Bradley Thurman, 19, is the man seen walking up to Golden’s car and pulling a gun in the security camera video.

“She was an incredible woman, period,” said Tracie Golden’s husband, John Golden.

The teenage gunman took John Golden’s beloved wife away on Dec. 28 outside a market near her home on the west side.

Tracie Golden was shot and killed and had her SUV stolen. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), Detroit police announced the arrest in the shocking case.

Local 4 asked John Golden how he reacted to the arrest.

“I broke down just like I did Dec. 28,” Golden said.

Thurman has been charged, and sources say his father drove him in a car Friday when DPD sped in and arrested him. The motive told to Local 4 was robbery.

White announced the arrest in front of his entire Detroit police homicide investigative team.

“Again, I’m going to make it clear, we are going to relentlessly, unapologetically pursue people who victimize our community, period,” White said. “You’re not going to outwork us, and you’re not going to out-think us as we’re going use these partnerships with the FBI, the ATF, the U.S. Marshals, and we’re going to pursue you.”

“I mean, it’s going to be hard, but there is no closure,” Golden said. “Not to me; This is something that we have to live with for the rest of our life.”

Thurman is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, a planned murder, one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of felony firearm.

Sources told Local 4 that he is talking as he has confessed to the crime.