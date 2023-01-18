Morning 4: Dearborn woman facing decades in prison for $65M pharmaceutical coupon scheme -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

23-year-old Dearborn woman convicted in $65 million coupon scheme

A 23-year-old Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her role in a $65 million coupon scheme.

Suzan Berro, 23, is accused of submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to co-pay assistance programs of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Read the report here.

Police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in Macomb County bank robbery

Police have identified an 18-year-old person of interest linked to a Macomb County bank robbery.

The robbery happened at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore, according to authorities.

See more here.

Deaf Michigan student’s lawsuit at center of Supreme Court case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a case that could make it more difficult for students with disabilities to resolve problems quickly when they’re not getting needed assistance in public schools.

The question for the justices involves a federal law that guarantees disabled students an education specific to their needs.

Learn more here.

ESPN: Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave following police investigation

ESPN reports that Michigan Wolverines co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave following a police investigation involving a report of computer access crimes.

Read more here.