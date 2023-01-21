59-year-old man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot found dead

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The 59-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township parking was found dead by police.

Suspect Michael Elinski was found dead in Clare, Michigan, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Elinski was identified as the suspected shooter on Thursday (Jan. 19) while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth.

At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.

Pittsfield Township police initially said they believed this wasn’t a random shooting and that the woman was targeted. Officials later said they identified Elinski (pictured above).