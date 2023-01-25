Parent’s frustration grows over delayed snow day call in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – It’s much easier for school superintendents to OK a snow day when it flies overnight, but during the mid-day hours, not so much.

Pulling the trigger proved challenging for the Plymouth Canton School District which left a lot of frustrated parents.

Yes, it is difficult for a school district to predict exactly what will happen and get it right. But Plymouth Canton schools made two different calls, leaving many people angry.

Wednesday’s (Jan. 25) snowstorm brought lots of giggles and smiles on the Plymouth sledding hill at McClumpha Park as the kids got the snow day they hoped would come.

As for the parents, not so much.

Tuesday (Jan. 24), Plymouth Canton School Superintendent Dr. Monica Merritt posted a notice making Wednesday a half school day, laying out the hours for each grade level, and canceling afternoon and evening activities.

The weather looked much worse than expected Wednesday morning, so at 6:30 a.m., the district pulled the trigger on the full-day cancellation. That set Facebook afire. Angry parents were not happy with the double clutch cancellation.

One Facebook post read: “Great, my daughter already left, and the bus already came through the neighborhood. Now you have all these high school kids on the roads getting calls/texts from their parents trying to get them back home. They need to make a decision and stick with it.”

“Do better. These kids/bus drivers are already up and on buses or driving to school, ridiculous!”

“My daughter was already driving.”

“I’m so irritated. Kids up, showered and full breakfast, and was ready for their high school final. They needed to call this last night like the rest of the schools did. Arghh.”

Local 4 did try to speak with parents frustrated about the situation, and no one was willing to go on camera.

Plymouth Canton schools will reopen Thursday (Jan. 26) morning.

