Former teacher charged with sexual assaults of 4 girls ages 10-15 from 3 Wayne County schools

WESTLAND, Mich. – A former teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 years old at three different Wayne County schools.

James Adam Baird, 43, of Plymouth, is accused of assaulting the girls in four separate incidents between January 2018 and February 2020.

He is a former teacher and vision specialist, Wayne County prosecutors said.

PREVIOUS: 2 young girls sexually assaulted by vision specialist at Metro Detroit schools, lawsuit says

Jan. 4, 2018: Garden City assault

Officials said the first incident happened around noon Jan. 4, 2018, at a school in the 6400 block of Hartel Street in Garden City.

Baird is accused of sexually assaulting a then-10-year-old Garden City girl several times while administering vision tests.

He has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

March 1, 2018: Westland assault

The second incident happened around noon March 1, 2018, at a school in the 35100 block of Bayview Street in Westland, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said Baird blindfolded a then-13-year-old Westland girl and sexually assaulted her.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

May 1, 2019: Garden City assault

Another incident happened around 11 a.m. May 1, 2019, at the same Garden City school on Hartel Street, officials said.

Baird is accused of blindfolding a then-11-year-old Dearborn girl before sexually assaulting her.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old.

Feb. 11, 2020: Westland assault

Baird is also accused in an incident that happened around noon Feb. 11, 2020, at a school in the 38500 block of Palmer Road in Westland.

Officials said he blindfolded a then-15-year-old Wayne girl before sexually assaulting her.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Arraignment

Baird was arraigned Wednesday morning (Feb. 1) at 18th District Court in Westland. He was given a $100,000 personal bond and must wear a GPS tether, if released. He is not allowed to have contact with girls under 18 years old.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 16.

He was also arraigned Wednesday at 21st District Court in Garden City. He was given a $15,000 personal bond and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 27.