High school senior pays it forward with special concert for shelter in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. – A special concert is happening Wednesday night in Monroe. It’s being hosted by Monroe High School marching band members to benefit a shelter there.

High school senior Jude Stamper says he just wants to pay it forward.

Stamper was part of the Michigan Wolverines basketball team’s NCAA Final Four run in 2018.

In 2019 the Monroe marching band raised money for a special cart, so Stamper could also be out there when it took the field.

Technically Stamper is just emceeing Wednesday (Feb. 1) nights concert to benefit the Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries Shelter, but he may join in at some point.

The concert is to raise money for the shelter as part of Stamper’s leadership project for eagle scouts. He started by talking to the pastor at the shelter about what they needed.

