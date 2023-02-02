19º

US Department of Transportation awards Detroit nearly $25M to fix most dangerous streets

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The City of Detroit will receive nearly $25 million to fix its most dangerous streets.

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the funds as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All project.

“One of the large physical improvement grants ($24.8 million) is going to Detroit to update roads across the city where there are the highest traffic fatality rates,” the release stated.

United States Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg complimented Detroit’s data-driven grant application that focused on improving the city’s deadliest roadways.

“Taking the existing roadway network and finding ways to make it a lot safer,” Trottenberg said.

The infrastructure improvements will include things like more bike lanes, revamped crosswalks, and pedestrian refuge islands.

The projects are designed to reinvent existing transportation infrastructure to focus on pedestrian safety and encourage safe speeds.

From 2017 to 2020, the City of Detroit saw an increase of 88% in its per capita fatality rate and has one of the highest traffic fatality rates nationally.

The locations for the project were determined based on a robust analysis of crash dates, including the high-injury network and overbuilt areas with vehicle-based infrastructure.

