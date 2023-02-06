Interactive map shows where DTE says they’ve improved power service in SE Michigan

A new interactive map released by DTE Energy, which provides electricity to most of Southeast Michigan, shows where power reliability has improved.

DTE Energy has faced heat from customers, lawmakers and the state’s public service commission for large power outage events over the last several years. Following the events, DTE promised improvements.

In a press release, DTE Energy said customers experienced 21% fewer outages in 2022, following more than $1 billion in investment to improve its electric grid. They also reported the average duration of outages dropped by 40%.

“We’re pleased to report that we continue to make solid strides in improving reliability for our customers,” said Matt Paul, executive vice president, Distribution Operations, DTE Energy. “2022 was a record year for investment in our grid and the result was stronger reliability for our customers. In addition, with fewer severe weather events in 2022, our field crews were able to focus more consistently on grid resilience. It’s clear that as we invest in the grid, our customers benefit with improved performance and more reliable power.

“Over the past year we trimmed thousands of trees and upgraded equipment, keeping power flowing more consistently to our customers,” said Paul. “Continuing this work across our 7,600 square miles of infrastructure will take time, but we’re committed to providing all of our customers with the power they need and the reliability they deserve.”

You can check DTE’s Electric Reliability Improvement Map here to see where projects are planned and when they were completed or will be complete.

