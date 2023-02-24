Morning 4: How to keep your pipes from freezing while the power’s out -- and other stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘Let it drip’: Expert gives tips on how to keep your pipes from freezing in Metro Detroit

Frozen pipes are a significant concern across Metro Detroit as the community grapples with widespread power outages following a mid-week winter storm.

Local 4 spoke with an expert who knows how to keep the water running.

I-696 to close this weekend in Oakland County: What drivers need to know

I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County to prepare for a traffic shift which will have both directions of I-696 sharing the westbound side.

I-75 construction resumes Friday in Oakland County: Here’s a list of closures

Construction is resuming on southbound I-75 in Oakland County this week after taking a break for the winter.

Starting Friday, Feb. 24, part of I-75 will close in Oakland County so crews can install a traffic shift for ongoing construction planned throughout the year.

Genetic testing is a proactive approach to cancer: Why it’s so important

Throughout the years, medical advancements have shown that genetic testing can significantly reduce the risk of developing certain cancers.

Genetic testing examines changes in a person’s DNA sequence or chromosome structure, allowing doctors to better understand that person’s risk for certain cancers. For example, the BRCA gene test determines if there are DNA changes that increase the risk of breast cancer.

When it comes to cancer genetic testing, everyone’s “why” is different, but for everyone and anyone: Genetic testing is a proactive approach in the fight against cancer and in cancer prevention, whether there’s a family history of cancer or not.

