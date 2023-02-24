I-75 construction resumes Friday in Oakland County: Here’s a list of closures

Construction is resuming on southbound I-75 in Oakland County this week after taking a break for the winter.

Starting Friday, Feb. 24, part of I-75 will close in Oakland County so crews can install a traffic shift for ongoing construction planned throughout the year.

The freeway will reopen to traffic on Feb. 27, but traffic will be shifted over, and several ramps will remain closed through the end of the 2023 construction season.

Here’s what to expect:

Starting Friday, Feb. 24

Crews will be rebuilding the bridge that carries I-75 over 12 Mile Road.

On Friday morning, 12 Mile Road under I-75 will be closed. A specific time for the closure was not provided.

Ramps to and from 12 Mile Road to southbound I-75 will also close in the morning.

Northbound and southbound I-75 will close between 1-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road).

On Feb. 24, ramps will begin to close at 9 p.m., and lanes will begin closing at 10 p.m. The closure will take full effect by 11 p.m.

Northbound I-75 ramps will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. Southbound I-75 ramps will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

Detours : Northbound traffic will be detoured to westbound I-696, to northbound Woodward Avenue, to eastbound Square Lake Road, then back to northbound I-75. Southbound traffic will be detoured to westbound Square Lake Road, to southbound Woodward Avenue, to eastbound I-696 and back to southbound I-75.

Note : Local traffic will be able to enter northbound I-75 at 14 Mile, Rochester, Big Beaver and Crooks roads during this closure.

I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27

A traffic shift will be in place for I-75 travelers.

Both northbound and southbound I-75 will have two lanes open.

Both directions will share the northbound side of I-75 between 13 Mile Road to I-696.

Several ramps will remain closed through the end of the 2023 construction season, including:

Southbound I-75 entrance and exit ramps at 12 Mile Road,

Southbound I-75 entrance and exit ramps at 11 Mile Road, and

Southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696.

Access will be “maintained” between northbound I-75 and 12 Mile Road starting Monday.

Drivers will be able to enter northbound I-75 from westbound 12 Mile Road.

Drivers will be able to exit northbound I-75 to eastbound 12 Mile Road.

