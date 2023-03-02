Detroit greenway aimed to connect over 20 neighborhoods has begun construction

DETROIT – The Joe Louis Greenway Project connecting 23 neighborhoods in Detroit is underway.

The pathway connects a large portion of Detroit and reaches Dearborn, Hamtramck and Highland Park, but while the city works on connecting these different cities and neighborhoods, they hope the people who live there will help provide input on this project that will help shape our city.

The vision for the Joe Louis Greenway Project was first published in May of 2021 but that was only the beginning of this 27-and-a-half-mile outdoor trail that will soon connect more than 23 Detroit neighborhoods utilizing a former rail corridor.

Joe Louis Greenway Project (City of Detroit)

“So we’ve seen across the country with Greenway projects like this, that they have the opportunity to be transformative they can bring new business to existing small business they can they bring new visitors, they bring new opportunities to connect and, and also build new housing. And so we want to hear from residents is what their vision is for their community,” said Detroit Planning and Developing Department Michele Flournoy.

Joe Louis Greenway Project (City of Detroit)

Sheri Burton has lived in Detroit’s midwest neighborhood near the Joe Louis Greenway her whole life. Seeing the cement laid on this walking path was exciting for her but now she’d like to see places near the greenway for the walkers who use it to walk to.

“We already have seniors that walk all the time and I would love for them to be able to walk to the corner and actually spend money in their neighborhood. And of course, we keep your dollars in your neighborhood you know what that happens? That’s more growth,” said Burton.

Sabrina Luvene, who has also lived here her whole life feels the same

“There’s no beauty shops in this area. And maybe on clothing stores. Yeah, the stores because they drive so far away, and I like to stay clean,” said Luvene.

Joe Louis Greenway Project (City of Detroit)

Both Burton and Luvene plan to make their voices heard at the city’s upcoming Joe Louis Greenway kickoff meetings and hope their community will show up to contribute as well.

This is a massive project connecting dozens of neighborhoods so this can’t come down to just one meeting. There are four meetings in March and they will take place on March 8, 9, 14 and 15. Click here to see the locations of the meetings.

You can view an interactive map of the greenway here.

