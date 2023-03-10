Morning 4: Police provide updated timeline for Michigan State mass shooting, suspect search -- and other news

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 14: Crime scene tape surrounds the Student Union building on the campus of Michigan State University on February 14, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Updated timeline: Michigan State University mass shooter was off campus within 10 minutes

Three Michigan State University students were killed and five others were hospitalized after a mass shooting on campus last month.

Police said a 43-year-old man with no known associations with Michigan State University opened fire in two on-campus buildings on Monday, Feb. 13. Investigators are sharing an updated timeline that details everything we know that happened between when the first shots were fired until the suspect killed himself.

Real things that fuel my nightmares: Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is coming to a Walmart near you

ClickOnDetroit’s Kayla Clarke reports: No, this isn’t a joke. Soon you’ll be able to buy Hidden Valley Ranch flavored ice cream.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced the launch of seven new spring ice cream flavors to be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. One of those flavors is inspired by Hidden Valley Ranch.

Could changes to Downtown Royal Oak’s parking system bring back more visitors?

The parking situation in Downtown Royal Oak has frustrated residents, business owners and visitors since the city updated it.

Will proposed changes to that system be enough to bring people back to Downtown Royal Oak?

Snowstorm impacting morning travel in Metro Detroit

A winter storm arrived early Friday and is expected to drop snow at a quick rate during the morning hours, affecting your morning commute.

