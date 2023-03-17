Dearborn Heights house collapses after possible explosion

The scene of a possible house explosion on March 17, 2023, in Dearborn Heights.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A house in Dearborn Heights has collapsed after a possible explosion.

Authorities were called at 11:29 a.m. Friday (March 17) to a home in the 18700 block of Powers Avenue, near Annapolis and Pelham streets.

They found a house had collapsed after a possible explosion. The building is a total loss, they said.

Officials haven’t found anyone inside the home. Animal Control was called to rescue an animal at the scene.

Aerial video showed smoke billowing from the rubble.

The investigation is ongoing.

Here’s our report from the scene:

Here’s more aerial footage:

