MSP make plea for help in solving homicides of 3 rappers found in Highland Park abandoned building

Michigan State Police are setting the record straight about a triple homicide that’s gone unsolved, saying it was gang-related. MSP confirmed in February that the three bodies found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park were the three missing rappers who disappeared weeks earlier.

Armani Kelly of Oscoda, Montoya Givens of Detroit, and Dante Wicker of Melvindale were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.

Since their bodies were discovered, social media has run wild with rumors and speculation about what led up to their deaths.

MSP posted a Tweet Friday (March 17), writing:

“We know there are a lot of media/social media rumors about this investigation. While we have to keep some things private, we know a couple of things: There is no one in custody for this homicide. This homicide was not random and had nothing to do with music or a performance. This was a gang violence-related incident.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate the triple homicide in Highland Park that occurred on or before February 2nd. We continue to ask for public assistance with tips on this investigation. 1/ pic.twitter.com/bF76rJdzih — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) March 17, 2023

Kelly’s mom, Lorrie Kemp, reacted to the late development and all the speculation that came before it.

“I think it was a setup (initially), but now when they say it’s gang-related,” Kemp said. “Did I know Armani was in a gang? No! Did he get in a gang in prison? Yes.”

Michigan State Police said other people know details about what happened and need to come forward.

Kemp said she wouldn’t rest until she got the answers.

“Do I want the truth? Yes,” Kemp said. “If it tarnishes my son’s name, it doesn’t matter. I want the truth. I want to know who did this and why did you take their lives.”

Kemp has also started an online petition for the abandoned building where their bodies were found to be torn down. The building has reportedly been home to squatters and rats.

If you have any information on this case, MSP asks you to call 1-800-Speak-Up.