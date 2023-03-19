‘I’m so thankful they’re alive’: Dearborn Heights dogs survive house explosion

A Dearborn Heights couple and their dogs have been displaced after their house collapsed in an explosion on Friday but say they are thankful and concentrating on the good.

Ali Ayash was at work on Friday and was on break, scrolling through Instagram, when he saw a video of an explosion and knew right away it was his house.

“I saw the video and instantly knew it was my house,” Ayash said. He rushed home to find his house vaporized.

Somehow, both dogs inside the house survived the explosion -- Simba, a German Shepherd, and Dawson, a Husky. Both dogs have singed fur and irritated eyes, but otherwise appear to be on the mend.

The vet told Ayash that they’ll need oxygen therapy and fluid therapy, standard procedure after house fires.

Ayash and his wife will need to start again. Nothing in the home is salvageable and they have no insurance.

For now, Ayash is concentrating on the good. Neither he or his wife were at home when this happened and the dogs are alright.

“I’m so thankful they’re alive, me and my wife were talking and said it’s the best possible outcome for the worst scenario,” Ayash said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page -- if you are interested in donating, click here.