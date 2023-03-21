Warren police officials defend decision to transport 4-month-old baby in squad cruiser

Police officials for Warren are defending its officer’s decision to transport a baby in their square cruiser to a local hospital. Warren’s police commissioner said his officers did the right thing when they drove the baby two miles up Dequindre to the hospital instead of waiting for EMS.

No one is criticizing those officers’ efforts to try to save that baby. Body camera footage released today showed how quickly they acted. The question remains should the police have waited for medics and an ambulance?

Saturday, Warren police got to a 4-month-old girl not breathing, immediately started doing CPR and in seconds, made the judgment call to transport.

Those officers continued chest compressions while speeding to the hospital. From getting to the baby to getting the baby to the ER – it took three minutes and seven seconds.

It may have already been too late for the baby, the officers did everything they could to try to save her.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said his officers are heroes.

After sources within Warren Fire and EMS departments said, they wanted those officers to continue with CPR until medics arrived so medics could try to save the baby at the scene and in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Sources also said speeding in the squad car with the baby was dangerous, as they wanted the baby in an ambulance.

Dwyer said his officers got the baby to the ER about the same time the ambulance arrived at the home where the baby was transported from. He said he does not like the second-guessing of his officers.

“The criticism the officers received affected this entire department and dispatchers. The men and women of the department are very concerned over what was reported. We do have a wellness program. A number of those officers and dispatchers will be part of that program tomorrow,” stated Dwyer.

The commissioner was asked if there is any friction between Warren Fire and EMS over police making the call to transport in a cruiser.

“It is a partnership with police and fire and we will mend any problems we have currently with the fire department,” said Dwyer.

Dwyer said police and fire will meet to talk about when to transport but also talk about ems sources second-guessing his officers in the media.

The cause of the baby’s death is still under investigation. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Additional details have not been provided at this time.

