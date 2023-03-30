🔒 We’re making a Hudson’s documentary! Take part by sharing your photos, memories, stories

The cosmetic section of the Hudson's Department Store in downtown Detroit is shown in this Aug. 1982 photo. At its peak from the 1930s to the 1960s, the store had 12,000 employees, 100,000 customers a day and an infirmary, auditorium, carpentry shop, lending library, executive spa and squash court. Passers-by could gaze into 50 display windows. (AP Photo)

DETROIT – Did you love Hudson’s in Downtown Detroit just as much as we did? Do you have memories of visiting? Know someone who worked there? Have pictures from Christmastime?

We’re asking our Insiders to share anything and everything they have or can remember about the Hudson’s experience in Detroit before it closed for good in the 1980s! Local 4 is making a documentary about Hudson’s, and we’d love for our Insiders to participate. If you have photos, stories, memories or anything else you’d like to share about Hudson’s, fill out the fields in the form down below.

If you have something extra special to share, or know someone who may, we’d like to sit down with you and talk about it -- possibly even on camera!

Fill out your information below, and the news team just might be in touch. (Feel free to email any photos, additional materials, information or questions to the ClickOnDetroit team at clickondetroit@wdiv.com.)

Submit a photo below:

Check out some of our Hudson’s site coverage: