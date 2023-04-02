Detroit woman dies after flipping vehicle on I-94 early Sunday morning

DETROIT – A Detroit woman is dead after driving too fast and flipping her vehicle over on I-94, police say.

Michigan State Police state that a 24-year-old Detroit woman flipped her vehicle after going up an embankment around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-94 near Dickerson Avenue.

The woman was then ejected from her vehicle during the flip.

Officials say when EMS arrived on the scene, they performed CPR and administered an AED on the woman.

The 24-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.