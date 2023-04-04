Family heartbroken over death of stranded driver killed on side of freeway in Hamtramck

Two people are dead after being hit by a driver on the side of I-75 near Caniff Street over the weekend. The family of one of those victims spoke Monday (April 3) in hopes of getting people to slow down on the roads.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Melnevia Whaley was one of two people killed along I-75 near Caniff early Sunday morning.

Her cousin, Jennifer Payne, says the entire family is still in shock.

“It’s still hard to come to terms with that,” said Melnevia Whaley’s cousin Jennifer Payne. “She was only 36 years old. I would like to think that she had a lot of years left to go.”

The accident remains under investigation by Michigan State Police, but investigators say Whaley had an accident.

She was pulled over on the side of the road when an EMS worker stopped to check on her.

That first responder, identified by Superior Ambulance as Matthew Madigan, was killed alongside Whaley when a passing driver lost control and crashed into them.

“This angel, I want to call him, he too lost his life, so my condolences and prayers go out to his friends and family,” Payne said.

Whaley died at the scene. Madigan was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 39 years old.

“Matthew Madigan, an EMT out of Superior Ambulance of Michigan, was a valuable member of our team who embodied our core values of compassion, dedication, and excellence. We will forever be grateful for his commitment to serving others, and his sacrifice will not be forgotten.” Superior Ambulance.

Payne is hoping their tragedy serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down and get over when they see someone pulled over on the side of the road.

She also hopes people take the time to cherish their loved ones.

