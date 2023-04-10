Examining college security presence in Michigan after MSU campus shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Over the next several weeks, many high school seniors will decide where to attend college in the fall. And following the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, campus safety has become a deciding factor, along with academics and student life.

Shelleen McHale has a high school senior planning to head to MSU.

“There was no choice,” said McHale. “My son literally applied to one school.”

And just weeks after her son received his acceptance letter, tragedy struck on the campus of MSU.

“It is sad that our kids have to go through this,” McHale said.

Michigan State University has focused on building access, classroom and door locks, camera coverage expansion, and mandatory training to improve security.

But the campus shooting has put the focus on safety at all the universities in Michigan. Safety experts warn securing college campuses has its challenges.

“The bottom line is campuses are designed to be open, and they’re open for people to be able to enjoy the campus,” said Local 4 Crime and Safety Expert Darnell Blackburn. “But it poses a huge safety risk.”

Jason Russell, the founder of Secure Education Consultants, agrees.

“So if somebody’s got the motivation, they want to commit a violent attack, they’re certainly going to do everything they can to try to commit that attack,” said Russell. “And it’s really hard to prevent 100% of any type of incident.”

Chief Matthew Lige heads the Eastern Michigan University Police Department. He said ensuring an environment for students to thrive is key.

“It is absolutely a balance to ensuring a safe environment and ensuring an environment where our students here can thrive,” said Lige.

Lige said EMU had invested in training and technology to improve campus safety over the years.

Local 4 toured the department’s communications center, that’s open around the clock.

“This is where we intake 911 calls,” Lige said. “We take on calls for service, and more importantly, we have the ability to monitor over a thousand digital and analog cameras on campus.”

The cameras could make all the difference during an emergency by giving first responders a clear picture of what’s unfolding.

Lige said some of that information could be used to help direct students away from danger.

“We can provide first responders with accurate clothing and physical descriptions of the person involved, where the incident is happening, and what direction it may be going in,” Lige said. “Those are three key ingredients that are essential when the first responders are getting there.”

Local 4 reached out to other universities in Michigan to see what changes they’re making or considering in the aftermath of the MSU shooting.

Wayne State University hosted a campus safety town hall last month.

They’re currently upgrading their locking system to have the ability to lock down buildings, according to WSU officials.

Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon released a statement:

“Oakland University has actively been reviewing our security policies since the Michigan State incident. We have not made any significant changes to our safety planning processes but are exploring additional security options for potential future implementation.”

The University of Michigan declined Local 4′s request for a statement or interview.

Central Michigan University officials said they have already completed access controls in all of their residence halls and can secure them remotely.

Now they’re looking at expanding that to academic and administrative buildings.

“We see it as a layered approach, not one specific solution that’s going to keep everybody safe,” said CMU Police Department Lt. Mike Sienkiewicz.

Knowing that universities have a comprehensive prevention and response plan is reassuring to students and their families.

For McHale, she’s looking forward to her son living out his college dreams at Michigan State.

“You can’t hold your kids in your home and protect them forever,” McHale said.