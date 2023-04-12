Morning 4: Program to automatically expunge convictions for 1M Michigan residents -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Convictions to be erased for 1M Michiganders under ‘Clean Slate’ law

State officials said Monday that a new automatic expungement program under the new “Clean Slate” law is anticipated to erase old convictions for at least 1 million Michigan residents.

2 of 3 ships found after sinking in Lake Superior during vicious storm more than 100 years ago

Two of three ships that disappeared together on Lake Superior during a vicious storm more than a century ago, killing 28 people, have been discovered.

Security guard shoots 2 men who were firing into crowd overnight at Detroit bar

A security guard shot two men who were firing shots into a crowd overnight at a Detroit bar.

Woman dies after being struck by car while crossing road in Redford Township

A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in Redford Township, police said.

