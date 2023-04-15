Morning 4: Tracking major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Major closures on I-696, I-96 this weekend in SE Michigan -- what to know

Major closures are scheduled for I-696 and I-96 this weekend as part of ongoing projects.

We’re sharing the closures and detours you need to know about before getting on the road.

Get to know Bryan Schuerman, the newest permanent member of the 4Warn Weather Team

Bryan Schuerman writes: The school year was winding down in May 2022, when I was living on the south side of Indianapolis.

After being “off-air” for almost a year after leaving television full time and moving closer to home in Indiana, I thought to myself, “let’s see if I can get back into weather for a bit during the summer months.”

Investigation finds 9 former Cranbrook Schools employees engaged in sexual misconduct

Nine former employees of Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills were found to have participated in sexual misconduct, according to an independent report released by the school.

An investigation was launched last year in response to allegations from the past. The report states that no current Cranbrook employees engaged in sexual misconduct with students, but it sheds light on the school’s past.

29-year-old man charged with making false threat to Eastpointe elementary school

A 29-year-old man has been charged with making a false threat to an Eastpointe elementary school.

