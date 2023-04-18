Morning 4: Why the Oxford shooter’s age, situation must be considered before his sentencing -- and other news

The interior of Oxford High School has been renovated before students return to the school following the Nov. 30 deadly mass shooting. Photo provided by Oxford Community Schools.

When will the Oxford High School shooter be sentenced?

The convicted Oxford High School shooter is in jail, waiting to be sentenced for the 24 felonies he pleaded guilty to last year. But when, exactly, will his sentence be handed down?

Sentencing will take a little longer than usual in this particular case because the shooter is a minor.

Because the Oxford shooter was 15 years old when he murdered four students and shot and injured seven other people, a Miller hearing must first be held before a sentencing hearing can occur.

Grieving family mourns father killed in Greektown store during violent weekend in Detroit

Daryll Straughter has been identified as the person killed in one of many shootings that occurred in Greektown over the weekend.

Straughter was the owner of DNL Security Solutions. His company worked security for several businesses in Greektown.

Rally at Michigan Capitol planned to support restoration of good time credit for prisoners

A rally will be held in Lansing on Thursday in support of legislation that would restore Michigan prisoners’ ability to earn time off their sentence with good behavior.

The rally is set for the same day state Rep. Amos O’Neal is expected to introduce a bill to the House that would reestablish the good time credit for people serving prison time.

Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers, the White House said Tuesday.

But the directives would be funded out of existing commitments, likely meaning their impact would carry more of a symbolic weight compared with the Democratic president’s call in 2021 to provide more than $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers, the White House said.

