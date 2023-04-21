Morning 4: New bills would let Michigan prisoners petition for sentence reduction after 10 years -- and more news

FILE - The state Capitol building is seen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan bills would allow prisoners to petition judges for reduction of sentence after serving 10+ years

Three Michigan legislators announced bills that would offer incarcerated people an opportunity to request a reduction of their sentence after serving at least 10 years.

The Second Look Sentencing Act would offer incarcerated people the opportunity to petition their sentencing judge for a reduction of their sentence after serving at least 10 years and if they are no longer a risk to the community.

Passenger killed, 2 drivers injured when Jeep crashes into car in Detroit

A passenger was killed and two drivers were injured when a Jeep crashed into a car overnight in Detroit, police said.

Trenton Public Schools closed Friday after possible social media threat

Trenton Public Schools were closed Friday after a possible threat was found on social media.

Muskegon County deputies sentenced to community service for lack of action while man died in custody

Four Muskegon County sheriff’s deputies were sentenced to community service for their lack of action while a man died in custody in 2019.

Deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve, Jamal Lane, and David Vanderlaan each pled no contest to willful neglect of duty and were sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and a $1,000 fine.

