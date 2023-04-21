Rain showers to end the week for Metro Detroit before colder air arrives for the weekend

Temperatures not making as warm on Thursday

After we ended the day dry on Thursday, we also were well below where we were forecasting for daytime high temperatures due to our warm front not making it through the region. This helped keep our temperatures down into the 60s for most places, some 70s showing up in our Southern Counties, and off to the West, and we will keep the active weather into the forecast through the end of the week on Friday.

Rain showers to end the work week

For today, the cold front will continue to march into the region. Most everyone is starting off in the 50s and lower 60s this morning, and temperatures will hover in this area for the majority of the day until the front pulls to the East. This will also keep the chance of rain showers in the forecast for the majority of the day today. Temperatures beginning to fall this afternoon as the front moves through and brings some colder air into the region.

Weekend forecast

A secondary area of low pressure will develop, and ride along the cold front before moving into Michigan looking ahead into the weekend. This is going to keep the cloud cover, and chances for rain showers into the forecast for the first half of the weekend, but it should not be a complete washout. Right now, it looks like we will have a decent chance of rain showers for everyone on Saturday, before the moisture pulls out of the region and we keep some cloud cover in, but dry things our for Sunday. Expect below average temperatures for the weekend, 50s on Saturday will give way to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Tranquil forecast for most of next week

High pressure will build back into the region for the beginning of next week, so except some sunshine and clouds for everyone. The trend for below average temperatures will continue as well. High temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday will warm into the upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep in mind, our average daytime high temperature is into the lower 60s, so running a few degrees below average. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature outlook taking us through the end of the month and into the beginning of May continues to feature a high potential for below average temperatures, so it looks like this trend will continue for at least the next few weeks.

Looking ahead to the middle and end of next week, we will keep a little more cloud cover into the forecast, skies becoming mostly cloudy by Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures still remaining a few degrees below average, heading into the upper 50s by the afternoon hours both days.