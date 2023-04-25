Community mourns over Detroit doctor who was killed in his home

The murder of Devon Hoover remains a mystery in the Boston Edison neighborhood. While outside of the community, patients, family and friends are still mourning the death of the beloved neurosurgeon who was found dead in his home Sunday.

The murder of Devon Hoover remains a mystery in the Boston Edison neighborhood. While outside of the community, patients, family, and friends are still mourning the death of the beloved neurosurgeon who was found dead in his home Sunday.

People have been offering their condolences on Facebook to the 53-year-old medical professional.

Christine Fowler posted the status, “Very sad to hear of such a fine person dying. Condolences to those close to Dr. Devon Hoover, who passed yesterday. He was a kind, loving, extremely talented neurosurgeon, human being. Rest in peace. I remember how excited he was that Hollywood was using his house to film a movie.”

On the other hand, Paddy Lynch shared, “Devon Hoover was an exceptional person in nearly every way. A loving son and brother, a brilliant, accomplished surgeon, an unrivaled collector and caretaker of all things beautiful, and a champion of art and culture. But perhaps most admirably, he was beyond generous with his time and his treasure. He was one of the first neighbors to take me under their wing, offering old house advice, support, and kindness all along the way. Hospitality was certainly his specialty as he never hesitated to open his spectacular home to countless neighbors, friends, and charitable organizations. For a man small in stature, he was indeed larger than life. Like so many of our friends and neighbors, Nhu and I are still in shock and heartbroken. I pray that there’s a heaven and that Devon is there now, drinking wine and resting from his many labors. May his good life be remembered and may his memory be eternal.”

With the news of Hoover’s death spreading like wildfire, multiple people are hoping for justice in the case.

A Facebook group, Justice for Dr. Devon Hoover, has been created. One of the first posts is from Janet Dodoro, and it reads, “We have lost an amazing soul, wonderfully talented Dr. A kind caring compassionate human being. An all-around good guy. This world is a sadder place because he is gone”

An investigation is underway as Detroit police are working to figure out who killed the Detroit doctor.

Hoover was found in his home when police made a welfare check on April 23.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

