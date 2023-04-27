Howell teen who pleaded guilty to shooting, killing father sentenced to up to 60 years in prison

An emotional day for a Brighton family as a teen was sentenced for shooting and killing his father, who was a Canton police officer. Hayden Jagst will spend decades in prison. On Thursday (April 27), his family pushed the court for a leaner sentence saying the teen shows remorse for what he did.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A teen who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his father was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison.

Police said Ed Yagst’s 18-year-old son shot him in the head while he was sleeping in June 2021. Ed Yagst lived in Howell with his wife, son, and daughter. Ed Yagst was a Canton Township police school resource officer.

--> 18-year-old son in custody after Canton Township police officer killed in Brighton home

Prosecutors pushed for a life sentence, and the teen’s family asked for a leaner sentence. They said the teen shows remorse for what he did.

Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Rolland Sizemore asked the judge for the maximum sentence.

“I want this court to sentence this defendant with life without the possibility of parole in the Michigan Department of Corrections for the protection of our children,” Sizemore said.

The teen’s mother did not want the maximum sentence.

“The prosecution can make my son out to be evil, they can recommend life without parole but they don’t know my son, they didn’t witness his struggles. He is so much more than his worst moment. He’s a human being worthy of a second chance at life outside prison one day,” she said.

According to police, investigators discovered the teen wanted to be famous for shooting up a school and had a child porn addiction. The teen had been through counseling.

He will be eligible for parole when he turns 60 years old.