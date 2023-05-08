Morning 4: Search warrant executed at Michigan home where child disappeared nearly 40 years ago -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Police confirm new search of Michigan property where 6-year-old vanished 38 years ago

Police confirmed they have returned to the Michigan home where, 38 years ago, a mother heard a car door slam in the middle of the night and realized her 6-year-old daughter was gone.

On Friday, May 5, 2023, we posted a Michigan Cold Cases story about Natasha Marie Shanes, a girl from Jackson who went missing exactly 38 years prior, on May 5, 1985.

Hours later, Jackson police officers searched the property. WLNS reports the search took place at 1:19 p.m. Friday.

Man wanted after throwing chair through window of Detroit’s Cafe D’Mongos bar

Police are looking for a man who picked up a chair and threw it through the window of a Downtown Detroit bar over the weekend.

At about 4:41 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, surveillance cameras captured a man picking up a chair outside Cafe D’Mongos Speakeasy, and then throwing it through the bar’s front window.

3 from Oakland County, 1 from Dearborn charged in $11 million psychotherapy fraud scheme

A doctor, a patient recruiter, and an agency owner from Oakland County, as well as an office manager from Dearborn, have been charged in an $11 million psychotherapy fraud scheme.

76ers’ Harden visits with Michigan State University shooting victim

James Harden sank the overtime 3-pointer that sent the 76ers to a playoff victory and instantly waved over John Hao, a paralyzed Michigan State shooting survivor who developed a long-distance FaceTime bond with Philadelphia’s star guard.

Harden had just scored 42 points, removed his sneakers, signed them and handed them to his new friend.

