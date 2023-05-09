26-year-old Taylor woman sentenced to 30 years for sexually exploiting an infant

A 26-year-old Taylor woman was sentenced to 30 years for sexually exploiting an infant, another child and for distributing child pornography.

A 26-year-old Taylor woman was sentenced to 30 years for sexually exploiting an infant, another child and for distributing child pornography.

Rheanna Rose Salyer, 26, was sentenced Tuesday (May 9), and court documents say she admitted to creating images of sexually exploiting an infant and that she had sent an image of herself performing inappropriate sexual contact with an infant to another person over the internet in February 2022.

Documents say Salyer met an undercover officer online who pretended to have a sexual interest in children later that month.

The 26-year-old said during a conversation with the undercover officer sent sexually explicit images of the infant, bragged about sexually assaulting the infant, and discussed her desire to engage in sex acts with the undercover officer and the infant together.

Once the FBI confirmed Salyer’s identity, agents executed a search warrant at her residence.

They discovered additional images of horrific child sexual abuse, including one she had created only hours before they entered her home.

Salyer’s phone contained numerous conversations with other individuals online, discussing her sexual interest in children, and her phone had other sexually explicit images of minors.

She also possessed other images of child pornography that she downloaded from the internet or received from others during chats.

“I am thankful for the FBI agents who acted so quickly to save this infant from continued abuse,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “This defendant not only abused an infant in an unimaginable manner, but she also shared that abuse with others over the internet. This sentence demonstrates that those who harm our most vulnerable will be held responsible.”

“Rheanna Salyer admitted to sexually exploiting an infant,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “I can think of nothing more appalling, and today’s sentencing sends an unequivocal message that predatory acts by criminals like her will not be tolerated. I commend the work of the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force in this investigation. Their quick and decisive action ensured Salyer will be unable to victimize children for years to come.”