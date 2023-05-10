Video: Rolled-over semi truck blocks I-75 lanes in Monroe County

A semi truck rolled over on northbound I-75 near Huron River Drive on Wednesday morning, blocking the freeway. Police report there were minor injuries due to the crash.

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. – A semi truck rolled over on northbound I-75 Wednesday morning, blocking the freeway in the South Rockwood area.

At around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, a semi truck somehow rolled over and fell on its side, blocking all four lanes of northbound I-75 near South Huron River Drive. Specific details about the crash have not yet been released.

It is believed that at least minor injures were sustained in the rollover crash.

Footage from the scene can be seen in the video player above, and photos down below.

The freeway was completely blocked Wednesday morning and was expected to be for a while. Northbound I-75 was experiencing delays between South Huron River Drive in South Rockwood, and Huron River Drive in Rockwood.

The incident was expected to be cleared sometime early Wednesday afternoon.

A semi truck rolls over on NB I-75 in the area of South Rockwood, Michigan on May 10, 2023 (WDIV)