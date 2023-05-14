‘Don’t let him get away’: Family of Detroit nurse who was found dead in Oakland County speaks out

DETROIT – The family of a Detroit nurse who was found over the weekend is speaking out about her death.

On Sunday, the body of Patrice Wilson was found in a trunk of an SUV outside of her Novi apartment complete.

The discovery of her body comes after reports that Wilson was kidnapped at a Detroit hospital after her nursing shift. Detroit police reported Saturday afternoon that they were looking for Jamere Miller, 36, in connection with the kidnapping of Wilson. Officials say that Miller, who was wearing a blonde wig at the time, forced Wilson into her car and kidnapped her via gunpoint.

Wilson’s body was found at Pavilion Court Apartment Homes in Novi near I-275.

Officials say that Wilson was found in the trunk of an SUV and suffered from a fatal gunshot wound.

Detroit police are looking for Miller, who allegedly kidnapped Wilson on Saturday morning when she was leaving Detroit Receiving Hospital around 7:40 a.m. Police issued a statement on Saturday stating that Miller was considered armed and dangerous as they were searching for Wilson.

Detroit police have not confirmed if anyone has been taken into custody relating to the kidnapping and murder of Wilson.

“I need the streets to talk. We need to find the person who killed Patrice. So she can have justice,” said Roslind Livingston, Wilson’s mother. “It’s Mother’s Day, and she is not here to be with her son. Her son cannot hold her and say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ today. That bothers me.”

Jamere Miller’s relationship with Patrice Wilson

The 36-year-old was last seen with Wilson on Saturday morning when he allegedly kidnapped the 29-year-old.

Wilson’s mother said that the two used to date for a while. “She has been trying to get away from him,” explained Livingston. “She knew he was toxic to her.”

The 29-year-old’s relatives told Local 4 that there was once a video that went viral on TikTok showing who is believed to be Miller trying to break into Wilson’s home in 2021. The video was pushed out to residents in Wilson’s neighborhood via the Ring app. Click here to see the viral video.

“I want them [Detroiters] to know we need to find this guy. We don’t want this to happen to somebody else,” said Pamela Golden.” I don’t know what would have helped her live longer or what.”

Michigan domestic violence hotline information

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support peo,ple and the professionals who serve them.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

The hotline is completely free and provides support created by trained advocates.

Call : 866-864-2338

Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

TTY: 517-898-5533

