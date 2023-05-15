Live stream: Detroit police provide update after arrest made in kidnapping, murder of nurse

DETROIT – Police are providing an update after a man was arrested in connection with the murder of a nurse who was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Detroit hospital.

You can watch the proceedings live in the stream above.

Nurse kidnapped

Patrice Wilson, 29, was kidnapped around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the end of her shift at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Police said Jamere Miller, 36, went to the hospital wearing a blonde wig and forced Wilson into her car at gunpoint.

Patrice Wilson. (WDIV)

Police issued an alert Saturday calling Miller “armed and dangerous” during the search for Wilson.

Wilson and Miller used to date, according to Wilson’s mother. She said her daughter was “trying to get away from him” because she “knew he was toxic to her.”

In 2021, a viral Ring doorbell video showed a man believed to be Miller trying to break into Wilson’s home, according to relatives.

Wilson’s body found

On Sunday, Wilson’s body was found in the trunk of an SUV outside her apartment complex in Novi, authorities said.

The discovery was made at the Pavilion Court Apartment Homes near I-275.

Police said Wilson had died from a gunshot wound.

“I need the streets to talk,” said Wilson’s mother, Roslind Livingston. “We need to find the person who killed Patrice, so she can have justice. It’s Mother’s Day, and she is not here to be with her son. Her son cannot hold her and say, ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ today. That bothers me.”

Miller arrested

Police confirmed around 11:30 a.m. Monday that Miller has been taken into custody.

“We got a call this morning saying that they had picked him up,” said Wilson’s grandmother, Pamela Golden. “We’re so happy about that. Now we’ve got to go forward. There’s still a lot more questions that need to be asked.”