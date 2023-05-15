Morning 4: What we know after 4 men killed in crash on I-96 in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

What we know about 4 people killed when speeding SUV slammed into bridge on I-96

Police have released information about the four people who were killed when a speeding SUV crashed into a bridge on I-96 in Detroit on Sunday night.

Victim still unidentified 38 years after mummified torso found in rafters of Detroit garage

A mummified torso was found in the rafters of a garage in Detroit 38 years ago and the victim still has not been identified.

Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio welcomes baby boy just before Mother’s Day 🍼

Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio and her husband Kevin welcomed their first baby, a baby boy, just before Mother’s Day.

Blake Christopher Yarows, born 7 pounds and 11 ounces, joined Kim and Kevin at 5:01 p.m. on May 11. The new parents couldn’t be more excited for their new parenthood journey.

Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever

Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on the road hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Sedans like Holdsworth’s are even older, on average — 13.6 years.

Blame it mainly on the pandemic, which in 2020 triggered a global shortage of automotive computer chips, the vital component that runs everything from radios to gas pedals to transmissions. The shortage drastically slowed global assembly lines, making new vehicles scarce on dealer lots just when consumers were increasingly eager to buy.

