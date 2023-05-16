19-year-old Canton woman advances to final 5 for NBCs ‘The Voice’

Metro Detroiter., Grace West, is heading to the finals of "The Voice."

CANTON, Mich. – Canton’s Grace West is one step away from taking home the top prize on this season of The Voice.

The 19-year-old wowed the judges with a performance of the Tammy Wynette classic ‘Til I can make it on my own.’

West called it a monumental moment, and her family was buzzing.

Local 4 spoke with her sister Abbey West Tuesday (May 16), and saying she was proud may be a bit of an understatement.

As you guessed, family and friends couldn’t be more proud of the 19-year-old. They’re saying she has what it takes to make it all the way.

Grace West advanced into the top five with family and friends cheering her on from the other side of live TV.

“So excited for her,” said Abbey. “So happy for her. It’s crazy.”

Grace’s most prominent cheerleader was her sister Abby, who was beyond blown away by the 19-year-old’s stage presence and how recently it’s grown to an audience of millions.

“She used to make us turn around and face the wall when she used to sing at home,” Abbey said. “She was so nervous and looking at her now. It’s just unreal.”

While her aunt and uncle, Nancy and Nick Kouba, knew this would be the case all along.

“We knew she was destined for big things, but now the big things are happening,” said Nancy Kouba.

One of the people who had the opportunity to watch her grow as both a young lady and singer is Landon Garrett, who owns multiple bars where Grace used to perform in high school.

“Her starting here at this restaurant which is 13 years old, playing in front of people to where she is now it’s made her into the woman that she is,” said Garrett. It’s just amazing to see.”

Undoubtedly, Grace’s family believes Grace will take home the whole thing, but she’s already the champion of so many hearts.

“Winning The Voice would be phenomenal, but I think even the top eight, but now the top five, it’s just fantastic,” Nancy said.

“I feel like it’s only going to go off from here, so I just wish her the best, and I hope she just stays true to herself and she’s just gonna do big things,” Abbey said.

“In my heart, she’s already a champion, but I just her to show the world that she is a champion,” Garrett said.

In just a week, the finale of The Voice will be taking place, and if you want Grace to win, you have to vote this upcoming Monday (May 22).

We wish her all the luck in the world.